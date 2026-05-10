Pattaya love trap ambush ends in fatal shooting as police hunt suspects

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man was shot dead after being lured to a meeting through a fake online chat account in a suspected premeditated “love trap” ambush in Pattaya around 4 a.m. on May 10, with police now hunting multiple suspects seen on CCTV fleeing the scene. Authorities from Banglamung Police Station said the victim, a 34-year-old man, was called to a location in Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 15/12 after believing he was meeting a girlfriend. Instead, he was confronted by a group of men and shot in the head at close range.







Investigators say CCTV footage shows a coordinated setup involving at least three suspects, with one acting as bait while others hid nearby before launching the attack. The victim collapsed instantly after a single gunshot, while the suspects fled in vehicles waiting at the scene. A family member who witnessed part of the incident told police the victim had been in an online relationship for about a year and believed he was meeting his partner at the arranged location. Police believe the attack stemmed from a personal conflict linked to online messaging and jealousy, and are treating the case as a premeditated homicide. The suspects have been identified in part and a manhunt is underway.

















































