Water meter theft gang strikes overnight, dumps loot during chase in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in the Nongprue area, east of Pattaya, are on high alert after a gang of thieves carried out a bold overnight raid, stealing multiple water meters from homes before fleeing police in a dramatic early-morning chase.

The incident occurred around 4:00–5:00 a.m. on May 9, in Village 5, Pong Subdistrict, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province. According to police from Nongprue Police Station, patrol units were alerted after residents discovered that several household water meters had been forcibly removed while they were asleep.







Officers quickly responded and began pursuing suspects believed to be traveling through the area. During the chase, the suspects reportedly abandoned stolen property along the roadside near Wat Thung Klom in an attempt to escape capture. Police later recovered more than 10 stolen water meters at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the seized items have been handed over to investigators for forensic examination and evidence processing. Efforts are now underway to identify and track down those responsible for the coordinated theft.

Local residents say this is not an isolated case, warning that similar incidents have been increasing in recent weeks. The internal components of water meters contain valuable metal, making them a target for resale on the black market.

The growing trend has sparked fear and frustration in the community, with many urging authorities to step up night patrols and enforcement. Police have encouraged anyone with information or suspicious activity to report it immediately to Nongprue Police Station or via the 191 emergency hotline, which operates 24 hours a day.

















































