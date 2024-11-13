Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya holds thriving ‘Loy Krathong Festival’

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of November 11, Wat Chaimongkol Phra Aram Luang kicked off the annual Loy Krathong festival with great enthusiasm as a large crowd gathered to participate in this cherished Thai tradition. The event, which will run from November 11 to 15, offers a unique opportunity for locals and tourists to float krathongs (traditional lotus-shaped boats) in honor of the Goddess of Water, Phra Mae Khongkha, in a symbolic act of apology and reverence, according to Thai beliefs.









The celebration not only preserves the beauty of Thai customs but also supports the local economy. During the five-day event, local vendors have set up stalls to sell a variety of goods, including food, drinks, clothing, and accessories, stimulating commerce in the area.

In addition to the festive activities, the temple is offering various charitable opportunities for Buddhist merit-making, such as donating robes for monks, contributing to funeral caskets, participating in “floating pagoda” charity events, and purchasing eco-friendly krathongs made from natural materials. All funds raised will be used to maintain and enhance the temple’s facilities.









The festival features a vibrant marketplace with an array of snacks, savory dishes, sweets, and merchandise for both men and women. Visitors can enjoy the lively atmosphere and make donations for religious purposes starting from 6:00 PM onwards, at the entrance of the Wat Chaimongkol Child Development Center.

This year’s Loy Krathong celebrations at Wat Chaimongkol have become a community highlight, combining cultural heritage with economic vitality and charitable endeavors.





































