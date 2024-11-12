Prime Minister promotes diplomacy and economic ties during US visit; assures support for Thai nationals

LOS ANGELES – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has convened a meeting with ambassadors, consuls general, and “Team Thailand” representatives across the Americas in Los Angeles to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties through a people-centered approach.

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, the prime minister discussed Thailand’s commitment to protecting Thai citizens abroad and expanding economic cooperation. Team Thailand representatives were encouraged to develop strategic partnerships, attract investments, and promote Thailand’s profile on the global stage.



Paetongtarn outlined Thailand’s international goals, highlighting the nation’s strengths in skilled labor, tourism, and innovation. With growing interest in Thai cinema in South America, the government is working to support knowledge exchange in film production, providing training opportunities for Thai industry professionals. The premier also introduced Thailand’s Winter Festival, which was established to position Thailand as a year-round travel destination, supported by enhanced immigration services at Suvarnabhumi Airport to streamline visitor entry.

Further priorities included promoting Thai entrepreneurship and educational advancement. Plans for a matching fund to connect Thai startups with global firms were discussed, alongside scholarships to support Thai students studying advanced fields such as aerospace and digital technology abroad. Paetongtarn also reaffirmed support for over 300,000 Thai nationals living in the United States, ensuring their well-being and security.







In discussing a proactive, people-centered foreign policy to elevate Thailand’s global role, Minister Maris engaged with ambassadors from the Americas, stressing critical areas for Thai investment. Thailand’s ambassador to Canada also reported on the positive impact of new direct flights on tourism. The Thai Ambassador to Chile also noted a strong interest in Thai culture and cuisine, underscoring broad enthusiasm for Thailand across North, Central, and South America. (NNT)







































