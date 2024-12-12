Warning in Pattaya – Rising snatch theft cases targeting gold necklaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have issued a warning for both locals and tourists to avoid wearing gold necklaces or other valuable jewelry while walking on the streets, following an uptick in snatch theft cases. The warning comes after several recent incidents where criminals, often on motorcycles, have targeted pedestrians, particularly those wearing visible gold jewelry. In one such case, a foreign tourist was robbed of a 56-gram gold necklace worth over 200,000 Baht when two thieves, also on motorcycles, aggressively snatched the item during a street confrontation.

Police investigations reveal a disturbing trend, with thieves becoming more brazen in their tactics, sometimes even resorting to physical altercations and fleeing at high speed. Surveillance footage from recent robberies shows criminals approaching victims on a busy street, yanking gold necklaces off their necks, and fleeing quickly, making it difficult for victims to retaliate or catch them.







Authorities are advising people to exercise caution and avoid displaying valuable items in public, especially in areas with high foot traffic or near poorly lit spots. Tourists are also urged to take extra care when out in the city, as thieves often target visitors who may not be familiar with the local dangers.

Pattaya’s police are ramping up patrols and surveillance efforts to crack down on these crimes, but they also stress that public cooperation is essential to tackling the issue. Those who fall victim to such thefts are urged to report the incident immediately to local authorities, helping in the swift pursuit of the criminals responsible.



































