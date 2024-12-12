Foreign thieves snatch gold necklace worth 200,000 baht from Indian tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Akkaraphong Sanputawong, Deputy Investigator of Pattaya Police Station, received a report of a robbery involving a foreign tourist who had his gold necklace, valued at 200,000 Baht, stolen at 12:36 AM on December 12. The incident occurred on Thap Praya Road, near Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya.

Upon investigation, the victim, Mr. Merlin Dhanapalan, an Indian national, explained that while riding a motorcycle with a friend, they were suddenly approached by two foreign men on another motorcycle. The robbers swiftly snatched his 56-gram gold necklace, valued at 200,000 Baht. The victim tried to fight back as one of the robbers fell off their motorcycle, but they managed to escape after getting back on their vehicle. Despite a brief chase, the victim could not catch up with the thieves.

CCTV footage captured the moment of the robbery, showing two tall, foreign-looking suspects in long-sleeve shirts, pants, and face coverings. Police are now working to track down the suspects and bring them to justice. Investigators have collected the footage as evidence and are in the process of pursuing the thieves.













































