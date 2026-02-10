Warm and windy conditions continue in Pattaya as upper Thailand sees cooler mornings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and much of Thailand’s eastern seaboard are experiencing warm and occasionally windy conditions, as moderate northeast monsoon winds continue to influence weather patterns across the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, upper Thailand remains cool in the early morning, with isolated light rain in parts of the North due to a moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system from China. However, coastal areas in the East, including Pattaya and Chonburi province, are seeing warmer daytime temperatures, light cloud cover, and breezy conditions.







Winds over the Gulf of Thailand remain moderate, contributing to choppier seas offshore. Waves are expected to reach 1–2 meters, and may exceed 2 meters in areas affected by thunderstorms. Marine operators and small boat users around Pattaya Bay are advised to navigate with caution, especially during periods of stronger winds.

Air quality in the eastern region is reported to be moderate to relatively high for dust and haze accumulation, as ventilation has weakened and wind speeds have eased slightly. Residents are advised to monitor air quality levels, particularly those with respiratory sensitivities.



In Pattaya and nearby areas, temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the day, with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 30s Celsius and comfortable nighttime lows. While no significant rainfall is forecast locally, occasional gusty winds may affect beach and marine activities.

Authorities continue to urge the public to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions and advise boat operators to avoid sailing during thunderstorms.



































