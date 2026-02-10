Pattaya tightens grip on beach and Walking Street order as Deputy Mayor demands strict enforcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is stepping up efforts to restore order and protect its tourism image, as Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijjakarn chaired a high-level meeting to track progress on beach and nightlife area management and instructed officials to enforce regulations strictly and without exception, Feb 10.

The meeting was held at Room 231, Pattaya City Hall, and brought together administrative officials from the Office of the City Clerk, municipal enforcement teams, and related agencies. Also attending were Preecha Khakhai, advisor to the Pattaya mayor, Pol. Maj. Col. Jeerawat Sukonthasap, Director of the Administrative Division and acting head of the City Clerk’s Office, along with other relevant officials.







Key agenda items included the regulation of motorcycle rental operations across Pattaya, ongoing road marking and repainting work along Walking Street and Soi Arunothai 11, and challenges in enforcing alternate-day parking rules on Pattaya South Road. Officials also reported on recent enforcement actions by municipal officers in Naklua, Pattaya, and Jomtien districts, as well as operations carried out by public order and anti-narcotics units.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak stressed that all officials must carry out their duties in strict compliance with the law, warning against overlooking problems that could affect public safety or harm Pattaya’s image as a major tourism destination. He emphasized that enforcement must be consistent, visible, and continuous.



“The work must be integrated across all units,” he said, adding that orderliness and safety are key to building confidence among both residents and visitors.

City officials said the measures aim to improve traffic discipline, regulate public spaces, and enhance overall safety in key tourism zones. Pattaya City will continue to monitor enforcement outcomes and adjust strategies as needed to ensure long-term order and public confidence.



































