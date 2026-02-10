Pattaya Mayor welcomes ‘Gen Alpha Green Youth’, backs young voices for a sustainable city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed a group of environmentally conscious young people known as ‘Gen Alpha Green Youth’, along with teachers and parents, during a visit to Pattaya City Hall aimed at promoting environmental awareness and youth participation in building a sustainable city, Feb 10.

The meeting focused on discussing practical approaches to environmental conservation and ways to instill environmental responsibility among children and youth in Pattaya. The young participants shared ideas on how future generations can play an active role in protecting natural resources and supporting sustainable urban development.







During the visit, the group presented a guidebook on appropriate child care and development to educational institutions in Pattaya. The material is intended to support parents and teachers by providing knowledge that encourages holistic child development—balancing academic growth with ethics, social responsibility, and environmental awareness.

Mayor Poramese said Pattaya City strongly supports youth engagement and believes empowering children from an early age is key to creating long-term, meaningful change. He noted that nurturing environmental values among young people aligns with Pattaya’s vision of a livable, sustainable city that prioritizes quality of life alongside tourism development.

City officials said the meeting reflects Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to education, youth participation, and environmental sustainability, reinforcing the city’s image as a forward-looking tourist destination that values the well-being and future of the next generation.



































