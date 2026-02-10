Cross at your own risk why foreign residents say Thailand’s pedestrian safety fails

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pedestrian crossings across Thailand continue to be ignored by drivers, prompting foreign tourists and long-term visitors to point to deeper, long-standing problems rooted in weak education and almost nonexistent enforcement.

According to foreign residents, the issue is not limited to reckless individuals but reflects a system where many drivers are unaware of basic traffic rules—and face little consequence even when violations are obvious. Zebra crossings, they say, are treated as decorative road markings rather than legal stopping points.







Two core problems are repeatedly cited. The first is poor driver education. Many foreigners living in Thailand say driving tests and training fail to explain real-world road safety, including pedestrian right of way, safe following distances, and the meaning of zebra crossings. Some note that many road users never attend formal driving school at all, leaving large gaps in basic knowledge of traffic laws.

The second issue is enforcement—or the lack of it. Residents say police are rarely stationed at pedestrian crossings or major intersections, allowing cars and motorcycles to pass through red lights and crosswalks without fear of penalties. While helmet checks are common, violations that directly endanger pedestrians are often overlooked.



Motorcycles are widely viewed as the biggest risk. Foreign observers say motorbikes frequently speed through crossings even when pedestrians are clearly visible, creating constant near-misses. “You see it every day,” one long-term visitor commented. “Motorbikes just don’t stop.”

Many foreign residents argue that meaningful change will not occur without visible, consistent enforcement. Suggestions include posting police at major crossings, particularly during peak hours, issuing heavy fines, and impounding motorcycles and vehicles that ignore pedestrian crossings or traffic signals. Several stressed that enforcement must apply equally to Thai and foreign drivers to be credible.





Education is also seen as critical. Commenters proposed a nationwide public awareness campaign explaining pedestrian crossings, legal obligations, and penalties, delivered through clear and engaging formats such as animated videos that can reach both adults and children.

“Until there is real prosecution, nothing changes,” one resident said. “Education and enforcement together can change attitudes—but without consequences, the culture stays the same.”

For many foreign tourists and long-term visitors, the message is clear: pedestrian crossings alone do not create safety. Without knowledge, enforcement, and accountability, they remain little more than white stripes on asphalt.



































