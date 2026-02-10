Pattaya Deputy Mayor inspects school lunch program, reaffirms focus on student nutrition and well-being

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat led a site visit to Pattaya City School 8 to inspect the city’s school lunch program, underscoring the importance of nutrition, hygiene, and overall student well-being as part of Pattaya’s education policy, Feb 10.

Joined by Pattaya City executives and members of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization Council, the deputy mayor reviewed the “Good, Quality Meals for Every Student” lunch project to ensure meals meet nutritional standards, are prepared hygienically, and are sufficient for all students.







During the visit, the delegation also inspected the school library and first-aid room, and held discussions with teachers and staff to hear feedback, challenges, and suggestions. The information gathered will be used to further improve services and create a learning environment that supports students’ physical health and overall development.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana emphasized that Pattaya City places strong priority on students’ quality of life, noting that proper nutrition is essential to children’s growth, learning ability, and long-term health. He said the city remains committed to improving education alongside student welfare in a balanced and sustainable way.

City officials said regular inspections will continue to ensure school programs meet required standards and respond effectively to the needs of students and educators.



































