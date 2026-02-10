American man found seriously injured in Pattaya, attack location unknown

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 57-year-old American man was rushed to hospital late Monday night after being found badly injured outside a condominium in Pattaya, with authorities still unclear where or how the assault took place.

At around 11:30 p.m., the Sawang Boriboon received a call reporting an injured foreigner seeking help in front of a condominium on Soi Bongkot 8, South Pattaya. Rescue volunteers were immediately dispatched to the scene.







Upon arrival, rescuers found a man later identified as Mr. Matthew Blain Plymale, an American national, suffering from a serious wound beneath his chin and heavy blood loss. He appeared to be heavily intoxicated, was disoriented, and unable to provide a coherent account of what had happened. Shortly after speaking briefly with rescuers, he collapsed to the ground.

First aid was administered at the scene before he was transported urgently to hospital for further treatment.

A condominium security guard told authorities that he did not witness the assault and could not determine where the victim had been attacked. He said the man arrived at the front of the building in a confused and paranoid state and appeared aggressive toward others, prompting the guard to record video footage as evidence before the man collapsed. Emergency services were then contacted.



Rescue volunteers later revealed that earlier in the evening, at around 9:06 p.m., they had already responded to a call involving the same foreign man, who was found injured approximately 500 meters from the condominium. At that time, the man was reportedly shouting and behaving erratically. Video footage was also recorded during that earlier encounter.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to determine where the assault occurred and whether any suspects were involved.



































