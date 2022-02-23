Wallet-theft victim begs thief to return photo of lost son

A Pattaya-area man who had his wallet stolen told the thief he could keep the money but begged he return a photo of his long-lost son.

Apichid Charoensuk, 50, brought security-camera video of his wallet being stolen at a Khao Maikaew car-care center to the media Feb. 21.



While the wallet had money and important cards and documents, the thing the washing-machine repairman valued most was the photo of his son who disappeared 20 years ago.

Apichid said he was fixing the coin-operated laundry machines behind a PTT gas station and put his wallet on a change machine while he was bending down. Someone lifted it while he was working.





































