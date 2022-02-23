Thailand to resume southern peace talks next month

Peace talks between the government and insurgents in the south of Thailand are reportedly scheduled to resume in Malaysia on March 7.

A report in Malaysia’s The Star newspaper, which cited Rahim Noor, who represents the Malaysian government and is a facilitator of the negotiations, said representatives from both sides, will meet at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

According to the report, the parties previously met in January of this year, also in Malaysia, and Rahim said at the time that the meetings had progressed “very well.” (NNT)

































