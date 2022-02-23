Pattaya health chief suggests blocking symptomatic ‘negative-tested’ bar customers

Pattaya’s supposedly closed bars were told to be stricter in screening customers entering the “restaurants”.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeid and public-health Director Sompol Jittireuangkiat joined police in inspecting the city’s many bars masquerading as restaurants Feb. 21, ensuring they’re still testing staff and guests for Covid-19.



While everyone in sight of a uniform suddenly were fully compliant in checking temperatures, hand sanitizer and antigen test kits, the bureaucrats still found some wanting, saying bars – which are not legally allowed to open unless they can get a restaurant license – do a poor job of enforcing social distancing.







Pornchai also suggested that even if customers test negative for Covid-19 but still exhibit symptoms they should be blocked from entry. Anyone in contact with a symptomatic person or someone who tests negative is being told to report to quarantine for a week.



Those testing positive while going out for a night on the town are told they must report to authorities to get suggestions for self-care before entering the medical-treatment system.































