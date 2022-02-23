Pattaya health chief suggests blocking symptomatic ‘negative-tested’ bar customers

Boonlua Chatree
Pattaya and Banglamung medical inspectors inspect the bars and restaurants to ensure that safety measures were strictly followed.

Pattaya’s supposedly closed bars were told to be stricter in screening customers entering the “restaurants”.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeid and public-health Director Sompol Jittireuangkiat joined police in inspecting the city’s many bars masquerading as restaurants Feb. 21, ensuring they’re still testing staff and guests for Covid-19.

While everyone in sight of a uniform suddenly were fully compliant in checking temperatures, hand sanitizer and antigen test kits, the bureaucrats still found some wanting, saying bars – which are not legally allowed to open unless they can get a restaurant license – do a poor job of enforcing social distancing.



Pornchai also suggested that even if customers test negative for Covid-19 but still exhibit symptoms they should be blocked from entry. Anyone in contact with a symptomatic person or someone who tests negative is being told to report to quarantine for a week.

Those testing positive while going out for a night on the town are told they must report to authorities to get suggestions for self-care before entering the medical-treatment system.

Any person who comes in contact with a symptomatic ‘negative tested’ person must go into quarantine for a week.









