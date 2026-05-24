City Hall teams patrol Pattaya beach to remove illegal hanging items and improve order

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya are continuing efforts to improve cleanliness and public order along the city’s beachfront areas, including the removal of items illegally attached or hung on coconut trees lining popular beach zones. Municipal enforcement officers and special operations teams have been conducting regular inspections and maintenance operations as part of Pattaya’s broader campaign to improve the city’s appearance, safety, and overall public environment for both residents and tourists. Officials said the work may not always be immediately visible to the public, but teams continue operating daily behind the scenes to address disorder, remove unauthorized objects from public areas, and maintain cleanliness throughout the city.







Particular attention has recently focused on beachfront coconut trees, where various personal items and unauthorized materials have reportedly been tied, hung, or left attached, creating visual clutter and raising concerns over public order and the condition of shared spaces. Authorities stated that the campaign is intended to preserve Pattaya’s image as a clean and welcoming tourism destination while ensuring public areas remain accessible and organized. City workers emphasized that although not every issue can be resolved instantly, each field operation aims to gradually improve the quality of public spaces across Pattaya. Officials also encouraged cooperation from residents, vendors, and visitors in helping maintain the city’s beaches and public areas in an orderly manner.

















































