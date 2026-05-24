Sedan crashes into roadside electrical cabinet on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya responded to a traffic accident on May 24 after a sedan lost control and crashed into a roadside electrical cabinet along Sukhumvit Road, causing damage to government property. The incident occurred on the inbound side of Sukhumvit Road heading toward Chonburi Province, near the Max Muay Thai area. Officials from Pattaya City Hall municipal enforcement units and special operations officers were dispatched to inspect the scene following reports of the crash. Upon arrival, authorities found a damaged electrical control cabinet beside the roadway after the vehicle reportedly veered off course and slammed into the structure.

Initial inspections confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the roadside electrical infrastructure sustained visible damage from the impact. Officials secured the area while coordinating with police investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and proceed with legal procedures. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the cause of the accident or whether charges may be filed against the driver.























































