Pattaya sizzles under relentless heat as hidden clouds fail to cool city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite increasing cloud cover drifting across the coastline, Pattaya continues to swelter under intense heat and humidity as temperatures remain locked above 32–33°C heading into the final week of May. Conditions across Pattaya on May 24 remained hot and sticky throughout the day, with hidden high clouds creating brief moments of shade but offering little real relief from the oppressive tropical heat. Forecasters say the city is entering a familiar seasonal pattern where humid mornings, hazy skies, and sudden isolated rain showers can quickly shift conditions along the coast.







Beachfront areas remained busy as tourists continued gathering under umbrellas and palm trees while others sought refuge inside shopping centers, cafes, and air-conditioned venues during the hottest afternoon hours. Weather observers noted that Pattaya’s current conditions are being driven by a heat-dominant low-pressure system affecting much of Thailand, while moisture from the Gulf continues building cloud formations over the eastern seaboard. The result is a mix of intense sunshine, concealed cloud layers, rising humidity, and the growing possibility of sudden evening thunderstorms.

Although the skies may appear overcast at times, temperatures continue feeling significantly hotter due to humidity levels and trapped heat radiating from roads and buildings. Real-feel temperatures have reportedly climbed beyond 40°C during peak daytime periods. Local residents and visitors are being advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged direct sunlight during midday hours, and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially near beach areas and coastal roads where isolated downpours may briefly disrupt traffic and outdoor activity. Forecasters expect Pattaya’s heat to continue over the coming days, with clouds likely increasing toward the end of the week alongside a higher chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

















































