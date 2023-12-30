Brit pedestrian hit by woman biker, both injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A collision between a Yamaha GT 125 motorcycle and an elderly pedestrian left both parties injured on Thepprasit Road. The motorcycle’s driver, identified as Supansa Taengthong, a 35-year-old Thai national, suffered injuries to her left knee, head, and neck. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old English tourist, sustained head injuries and lacerations.







Mae, the 17-year-old passenger on the motorcycle, reported that the December 29 accident occurred as they were en route to a U-turn point to return to the market. Approaching the accident spot, a foreign male pedestrian began crossing the road, and despite their efforts, they couldn’t stop in time to avoid the collision.







Rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation promptly arrived at the scene, providing initial first aid before transporting the injured parties to the hospital. Pattaya Police officers also responded, documenting evidence and reviewing nearby CCTV footage for a thorough investigation.





























