Veterans honored and supported on Thai Veterans Day

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Sattahip Veterans’ Association, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Marines Corps and local authorities, commemorated Thai Veterans Day on February 3 with a ceremony honoring the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers who served and defended the nation. Over 100 veterans participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Marines Monument in Chumpon Camp, Sattahip.

Vice Admiral Sema Suwannachot, President of the Sattahip Veterans’ Association, led the ceremony, which was attended by Rear Admiral Apichart Sapprasert, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Marines Corps. The veterans paid their respects by laying wreaths and remembering the heroism and sacrifices of their comrades.









In his speech, Vice Admiral Sema expressed gratitude to all veterans and their families and emphasized the government’s commitment to developing support systems for veterans and their families.

In a related event, Capt. Asok Srisawat, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy Region 1, led a delegation to visit families of military personnel stationed at the Naval Patrol Unit 1 in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. The visit focused on three families facing financial challenges, offering them moral support and practical assistance.































