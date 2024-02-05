Swedish national dies in Pattaya hotel fall

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic incident occurred in a Pattaya Third Road hotel on February 4, claiming the life of Jack Imgemar Reffhood, a 60-year-old Swedish national. The Pattaya City Police responded to the scene at 2 a.m., where they found Reffhood’s lifeless body, having fallen approximately 15 meters.







Security officer Nanthaphop Luakthaisong, 25, witnessed the fall and promptly alerted the police. Preliminary investigations revealed no signs of struggle, leaving the cause of the incident – whether accidental or suicide – undetermined. Further analysis, including a review of CCTV footage, is underway.

Reffhood’s body was transferred to Banglamung Hospital as the investigation continues. Authorities are awaiting contact from relatives for necessary arrangements. The circumstances surrounding this tragic event remain under investigation.































