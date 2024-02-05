Aussie’s stolen electric bike recovered, thief arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents and motorcycle taxi drivers in Jomtien Beach Soi 5 assisted Pattaya City Police in arresting Sutthipong Jaihong, a 31-year-old vagrant, accused of stealing an electric bicycle. The bicycle, valued at approximately 40,000 Baht, belonged to a 79-year-old Australian national Terry Rasmussen, who noticed his vehicle missing after parking it in front of a dental clinic on Jomtien Second Road.







Viphada Netthong, owner of a nearby motorcycle repair shop, recognized Sutthipong as the previous thief of her 7 year-old son’s bicycle. She rallied residents to assist in his capture. Sutthipong confessed to the theft, stating he intended to return to his hometown in Samut Prakan but lacked transportation funds.

Authorities promptly took Sutthipong into custody, charging him with theft, thanking the community’s swift involvement and quick response which was instrumental in the thief’s arrest, highlighting the importance of public cooperation in crime prevention.































