Vendors petition Pattaya city to allow more parking on Beach Road

Wirawit Charoenrittawichok, representing the beach umbrella operators on Pattaya Beach, petitioned Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Manot Nongyai, requesting a relaxation of parking restrictions on the right side of Pattaya Beach Road.

The beach umbrella operators referred to an order issued by the Pattaya Land and Water Traffic Regulation Committee, chaired by District Chief of Banglamung, Pisit Sirisawasdinukul that prohibited parking on the right-side of beach road from the Dusit Thani Hotel curve to Soi 4 after the country was fully opened to international travel following the Covid-19 pandemic.







Wirawit complained that since parking was forbidden, over 100 beach umbrella operators and another 91 vendors have suffered a significant loss of income. Tourists have been unable to find parking space for their cars, leading them to seek services at other locations where they could park.

The beach vendors asked for fairness and understanding. They urged the city authorities to temporarily revoke the order or regulations to address their grievances until a satisfactory solution could be found.







Manot said that he would discuss the matter with the city administration as decisions regarding Pattaya City policies do not fall under his sole authority. A collaborative effort among various relevant departments is required to reach a clear resolution for the issue at hand.















