Wastewater drains construction creates chaos for Nongprue residents

To ensure that the construction work was being carried out according to the approved plans, on June 7, Nongprue Municipality Mayor Winai Inpitak inspected the ongoing construction of drainage pipes, retention ponds, and road surfacing in front of the Pattaya wastewater treatment plant that leads to the tunnel under the motorway interchange at the Nongyai community.







Residents in Soi Pornpraphanimit 5, Siam Country Club Road, raised concerns of the significant amount of dust entering their homes and obstructions in traffic flow. They also expressed discomfort due to the extreme heat generated by the ongoing work. They demanded that the contractors minimize the impact on traffic flow and pollution in their neighbourhood.







Mayor Winai reassured residents that efforts are being made to mitigate the inconveniences caused by the construction and urged patience and understanding during this period of improvement. He said that the project is expected to be completed within the contracted period this year. He also requested that people avoid using the route affected by the construction and apologized for any inconvenience caused.















