Vendor’s license suspended amid calls for law and order on Jomtien beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials carried out a field inspection in response to complaints about unauthorized alcohol sales in public areas. The inspection revealed that a Jomtien Beach vendor was violating regulations by selling alcohol. As this was the vendor’s first offense, a 15-day closure order was issued.







Residents have voiced diverse opinions on the matter. Some suggested installing loudspeakers in both Thai and English to increase awareness about littering. Others expressed frustration with vendor behavior, particularly when cars are parked in front of stalls without renting beach chairs, leading to vendor rudeness.







Additional complaints included vendors reserving parking spots with motorcycles and calls for stricter regulation enforcement. There is strong community support for tougher rule enforcement, with residents questioning penalties for repeat offenders and proposing harsher measures to deter violations. Concerns were also raised about potential overpricing, with suggestions to extend the suspension period to 30 days to ensure compliance.





































