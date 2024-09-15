Handicapped association calls for equal welfare access for all disabled

PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr. Narong Paiwansao, Vice President of the Association of the Physically Handicapped of Thailand (APHT), urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to ensure equal access to welfare benefits for all persons with disabilities.

Speaking on September 13, Dr. Narong highlighted the need for the government to re-register individuals who have been overlooked and ensure no one is left behind. He acknowledged the government’s plan to distribute digital money to vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, but noted significant gaps in the system.









As of July 31, data from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities shows that of the 2.2 million registered people with disabilities, only 1.1 million hold state welfare cards, meaning the other half are not receiving benefits.

Dr. Narong stressed that many individuals with disabilities are still struggling without the necessary support, despite advocacy efforts over the years. He called on the Prime Minister’s administration to address these gaps and ensure all disabled citizens receive their rightful welfare.





According to statistics from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, as of July 31, 2024, there were 2,199,798 people with disabilities. However, a 2022 survey by the National Statistical Office reported a higher number – 4,192,291. Of these, only 1,229,097 have state welfare cards as of August 2023, leaving over a million without access to benefits, such as the 1,000 baht monthly disability allowance.

The disparity in figures, according to Dr. Narong, highlights the need for re-registration to ensure no one is excluded. He expressed his hope that under Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s leadership, these inequities would be addressed, and all people with disabilities would receive the support they deserve.





































