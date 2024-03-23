Vape shop busted in Pattaya amid rising health concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prompted by numerous complaints regarding the illicit sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), e-liquids, and related paraphernalia, banned by the Consumer Protection Board, a team of special operations officers conducted a raid on a vape shop off Sukhumvit Road in north Pattaya on March 22.







Lertsak Raktham, Deputy Director of the Special Operations Center of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), reported that complaints from parents nationwide had been lodged regarding the proliferation of clandestine vape shops posing significant health risks, particularly to young people.

In coordination with Banglamung Police Station, the OCPB conducted the raid, halting sales and searching the premises while numerous customers were present. Over 10,000 items valued at over five million baht of various flavoured e-cigarettes, electronic vaping devices, e-liquids, and related equipment were seized as evidence. Plaifah Kadtapha, 28, a salesman, was apprehended for involvement in a large-scale sales operation. The shop owner faces charges, with further legal proceedings to follow.







Examination of sales data retrieved from the store’s cash register computer system revealed staggering figures. From August 28, 2023, to March 21, 2024, the store recorded 281,149 transactions, totalling 102,183,700 baht, averaging approximately 15 million baht per month. Further investigation revealed the establishment of a network of sales outlets across various locations in Chonburi province, indicating the scale and reach of their operation.







Lertsak issued a warning regarding the dangers of vaping, aligning with the Prime Minister’s concerns, pledging ongoing rigorous enforcement measures. He urged the public to report any suspicions of illicit vaping activities promptly to authorities through local channels or the national hotline at 1166.































