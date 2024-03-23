Door-to-door ID card services for immobile residents of Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials undertook a door-to-door operation to issue national ID cards to the bedridden, elderly, and disabled residents who were unable to travel to City Hall to get one. During the operation on March 22, three individuals were served, including two bedridden elderly patients and one disabled person.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn publicized the initiative to provide ID cards to those unable to travel within the city. Relatives of individuals in need of this service are urged to submit requests during office hours at the citizen registration and ID card division at Pattaya City Hall.







































