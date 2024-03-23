Laem Chabang Port Authority cracks down on illegal constructions

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand – The Laem Chabang Port Authority, in collaboration with local police, conducted an inspection at Laem Chabang Beach, Sri Racha District, targeting illegal structures encroaching upon reclaimed land owned by the LCPA.







During the March 21 inspection, authorities discovered three houses under construction, including two single-story and one two-story building, all built along the shoreline within the reclaimed area.







Despite prior warnings and posted notices instructing removal within 15 days, some individuals persisted with construction activities. Consequently, the Port Authority issued closure notices, ordering the removal of all unauthorized structures within a specified timeframe. Non-compliance would result in the Authority removing the structures and pursuing legal action, including claims for damages.







The Port Authority stressed its commitment to strictly enforce regulations governing land use within reclaimed areas. It aims to control occupancy and prevent further encroachment in accordance with government regulations regarding land reclamation. The LCPA remains resolute in ensuring compliance with regulations and safeguarding the integrity of reclaimed land under its jurisdiction.































