Woman narrowly escapes car inferno in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A car fire broke out on Thepprasit Road in South Pattaya, near the Buffalo Market, causing a temporary disruption on May 16. Smoke billowed from the engine compartment of a black Kia van in the middle of the road heading towards Jomtien Beach.









Chief Petty Officer First Class Peeraphat Nopsiri, an electrical technician from the Thai Royal Navy ship, HTMS Naresuan, along with local residents, managed to douse the flames with chemical fire extinguishers, before attempting to open the car’s hood to extinguish any remaining fire.







Ms. Patcharaporn Chatmong, 36, said that after dropping her child off at school, the brakes of her four-year-old car suddenly failed, forcing her to use the handbrake. Shortly after, she noticed smoke coming out from the engine compartment, followed by flames. She climbed out of the car as fast as she could and called for help from nearby residents.







Initial investigations by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation team indicate that the fire was likely caused by an electrical system malfunction. The quick actions of bystanders and the disaster prevention team were instrumental in effectively controlling the fire and preventing further damage.





































