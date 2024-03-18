St. Patrick’s Day parade brings culture and charity to Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya came alive with the vibrant colours and spirited celebrations of the 11th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the grand opening of the festivities, held at the Pattaya Beach Activities Plaza, marking a momentous occasion for the community.







The parade, organized jointly by the Pattaya City administration and the Father Ray Foundation, was held along the picturesque stretch of Pattaya Beach Road. Reverend Viboon Limpanawut, Chairman of the Father Ray Foundation, stood alongside dignitaries from various sectors, community leaders, and members of the media, underscoring the significance of the event in fostering community spirit and cultural exchange.







Crowds gathered to watch as floats adorned with green and gold traversed the beachfront, showcasing Irish culture in honour of Saint Patrick’s Day. Cultural performances and lively displays captivated onlookers, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

The procession culminated at the grounds of Pattaya City School 8 in south Pattaya, where awards were presented to the most visually stunning parade entries. Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of collaboration and community engagement in enhancing the city’s cultural vibrancy and promoting tourism.







Beyond the revelry, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade served as a platform for charitable endeavours, with funds raised aimed at supporting various organizations within the community. This aspect of the event highlighted Pattaya’s commitment to unity and philanthropy, resonating with attendees and participants alike.

In essence, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade not only celebrated cultural diversity but also reinforced Pattaya’s dedication to fostering strong relationships and giving back to the community. As the festivities concluded, participants departed with cherished memories of a day filled with joy, unity, and the spirit of giving.































