Russian tourist stabs compatriot in Pattaya over suspected jealousy, police launch manhunt to prevent escape

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police, Dongtan Branch, responded to a violent altercation involving foreign tourists at the Pattaya Park Market on November 6. Upon arrival, officers found the area in shock after a Russian woman had allegedly stabbed a fellow national woman, aged between 45 and 50, in an intense dispute. She sustained serious stab wounds to her left torso and arm and was immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. The suspect fled before police arrived, leaving behind a trail of blood and a 30 cm knife at the scene.









Eyewitness Mr. Kee, 33, described the events leading up to the attack. The suspect, dressed in a white sleeveless shirt and shorts, approached a group of four Russians (one man and three women) who were eating and drinking together. After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect initially left but returned about 10 minutes later. Tensions escalated as the victim pulled the suspect’s hair, prompting her to retaliate with multiple knife strikes, leaving her severely injured. Bystanders tried to intervene, but the suspect managed to flee amidst the chaos.

Other witnesses stated that the victim’s group had been enjoying a peaceful evening until the suspect arrived visibly upset. Despite attempts by a male friend to mediate, the situation quickly turned violent. According to friends of the victim, the attacker may have acted out of jealousy. They urged authorities to capture the suspect swiftly to prevent her from leaving the country.









Police are actively investigating, collecting CCTV footage from the area and the suspect’s known locations. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend her and bring her to justice.





































