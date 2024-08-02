Uzbek woman rescued by navy soldiers after alleged assault in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Two navy soldiers heroically rescued an 18-year-old Uzbek woman who had been assaulted and found struggling in a pond at the Sufficient Family Agriculture Garden near Sukhumvit Road on August 1.







Pfc. Piyapong Yodmanee, 21, and Pfc. Phongpisut Sinsantia, 22, were on duty when they heard the cries of Miss Sitora Sanjarovna Murodova, who was discovered with visible injuries in the water. Miss Murodova, who is in Thailand on a 60-day tourist visa set to expire on August 17, was found with bruises on her face, nose, and arms, along with cuts and bruises on other parts of her body. Bloodstains were also observed on the pavement at the entrance to the garden.

According to Miss Murodova, she was attacked by two unidentified men while walking along Sukhumvit Road towards Sattahip Market. In a desperate bid to escape, she fled into the military area and jumped into the pond, calling for help. The soldiers, responding to her cries, quickly rescued her from the water while the attackers fled the scene.

However, witness statements provided conflicting details. Prasan Chaemthong, a 45-year-old rescue officer, reported seeing a man in his 50s, dressed in a denim jacket and pants, driving a Honda Wave 110 motorcycle with a distressed foreign woman, believed to be Miss Murodova, on the back. According to Prasan, the woman attempted to jump off the motorcycle several times before eventually succeeding, landing on the road. The motorbike rider reportedly claimed he was taking the woman to Pattaya but left hastily when Prasan mentioned calling the police.

Miss Murodova, visibly shaken, ran across the road and jumped into the pond where she was later rescued by the soldiers. The Sattahip Municipal Rescue Unit provided initial medical aid before transporting her to Sattahip Km.10 Hospital for further treatment.

Sattahip Police are investigating the discrepancies between the witness and victim's accounts to determine the full details of the incident and identify the attackers. Meanwhile, Pfc. Yodmanee and Pfc. Sinsantia are being commended for their courageous actions in rescuing Miss Murodova.






































