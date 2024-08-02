Sattahip residents deliver food supplies to Trat flood victims

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Severe flooding in Trat Province has left numerous households struggling, with residents resorting to boats for transportation. The heavy rainfall has caused flash floods, inundating homes along canals and in low-lying areas, with floodwaters reaching waist-deep levels and even rising to 1-2 meters in certain places.







In response to the crisis, Narong Boonbunjerdsri, Chairman of the Sawang Rojanathamasathan Foundation in Sattahip District, dispatched three rescue boats and a team of volunteers to deliver rice and dry food to the affected residents, providing essential relief during this challenging time.

The local community in Sattahip has also mobilized, setting up a communal kitchen to prepare meals for flood victims and the rescue personnel assisting them. This initiative has ensured that those impacted by the flooding receive hot meals and necessary supplies.

Local authorities in Mueang, Bo Rai, and Khao Saming Districts have been providing continuous support, but the scale of the disaster highlights the urgent need for additional donations. Rice and dry food are especially needed to adequately support the affected population, as many homes remain inundated.

Residents have reported that the heavy rainfall and resulting flash floods have severely impacted daily life, with homes submerged and transportation disrupted. As the rainfall continues, locals are staying vigilant, closely monitoring the situation and hoping for relief as rescue and support efforts continue.



































