Pattaya city blamed for minivan damage from dislodged drain cover

PATTAYA, Thailand – Kosol Kwansuk, a 39-year-old minivan owner, has filed a complaint with Pattaya City authorities seeking compensation after his vehicle sustained heavy damage from running over a dislodged drain cover. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on July 13, near the entrance of Soi Phothisarn on Sukhumvit Road.







Kosol’s white Toyota van struck the dislodged drain cover, which flew up and severely damaged the undercarriage, including the fuel tank and power pump. Despite reporting the incident to Pattaya City authorities on July 15, Kosol has yet to receive any response or assistance more than 15 days later. Frustrated by the unresponsiveness of city officials and their shifting of responsibility, Kosol has turned to the media to highlight his predicament.

Kosol, who depends on his van for his family’s livelihood, is currently unable to work due to the vehicle damage and his lack of funds for repairs. He recounted the moment of the accident, initially fearing he had hit a motorcycle due to the loud noise. Upon inspection, he found that it was the dislodged drain cover that had struck his van.

Local vendors and motorcycle taxi drivers confirmed that the dislodged drain cover had been a recurring issue, causing several accidents. A recent incident before Kosol’s involved a motorcycle accident on July 30 on Thepprasit Road, which resulted in injuries and damage to the motorcycle.

The city’s delayed response has left Kosol feeling neglected. He is now urgently appealing to Pattaya City officials, particularly Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, to investigate the situation and expedite the compensation process for his repair costs.





































