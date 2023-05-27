US war veterans and their families spruce up Pattaya streets

By Pattaya Mail
0
134
Members of the Fred J Estes VFW Post 9876 together with the post’s Auxiliary (Veterans Wives Club) pose for a group picture on the day they went out to spruce up the streets around their Post Home.

Members of the Fred J Estes VFW Post 9876 led by Commander Manny Emanuel Guarnuccio together with the post’s Auxiliary (Veterans Wives Club) organised a “Trash Pick Up Detail” to spruce up the streets around their Post Home located between 2nd Road and Beach Road in Sois 4 and 5 on May 25.

They were supported by Pattaya City Councillors Bunjong Bantunprayuk and Jirawat Plukjai who helped organise the city’s garbage truck to haul away the pile of rubbish that was collected.



The objective of this activity was to fulfil a sense of responsibility towards the city of Pattaya, while simultaneously demonstrating unwavering support for military veterans. The association expressed their appreciation to Pattaya City for their invaluable assistance, prioritizing the safety of the staff involved, and ensuring all necessary conveniences were in place.

Manny Emanuel Guarnuccio thanks Pattaya City Councillors Bunjong Bantunprayuk and Jirawat Plukjai who gave their whole-hearted support to the VFW’s community service project.


The Post’s Auxiliary (Veterans Wives Club) pose with Pattaya City’s sanitary department staff who hauled of the garbage in their trucks.



The Post’s Auxiliary (Veterans Wives Club) hard at work cleaning the streets around their home.







RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR