US war veterans and their families spruce up Pattaya streets

Members of the Fred J Estes VFW Post 9876 led by Commander Manny Emanuel Guarnuccio together with the post’s Auxiliary (Veterans Wives Club) organised a “Trash Pick Up Detail” to spruce up the streets around their Post Home located between 2nd Road and Beach Road in Sois 4 and 5 on May 25.

They were supported by Pattaya City Councillors Bunjong Bantunprayuk and Jirawat Plukjai who helped organise the city’s garbage truck to haul away the pile of rubbish that was collected.







The objective of this activity was to fulfil a sense of responsibility towards the city of Pattaya, while simultaneously demonstrating unwavering support for military veterans. The association expressed their appreciation to Pattaya City for their invaluable assistance, prioritizing the safety of the staff involved, and ensuring all necessary conveniences were in place.

























