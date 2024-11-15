Convenience store employee provokes violent altercation, tourist injured in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing incident occurred at a convenience store along Pattaya Beach Road, when an employee allegedly became frustrated with an Indian tourist over a dispute involving an incomplete order on November 14. The argument escalated, resulting in the Indian tourist, Mr. Anngad Chandhok, 38, being physically assaulted and left injured with a broken leg and a split lip.

According to witnesses, the employee at the 7-eleven store claimed that the tourist was upset about missing items from his purchase, but the employee insisted that the order was complete. This disagreement quickly turned violent, with the employee reportedly pushing the tourist out of the store. At this point, an external individual intervened and assaulted the tourist, causing him to fall and break his leg.



Emergency responders arrived at the scene to provide first aid to the injured tourist, who was then urgently transported to a nearby hospital. However, the assailant fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

Witnesses described the employee as being indifferent to the injury, suggesting that the tourist may have fallen or been attacked by an outside individual. One local resident noted that the employee had previously used rude language with tourists and seemed unbothered by the altercation.

Additional accounts from bystanders revealed that the employee had been verbally abusive to the tourist before a man, presumably a friend of the employee, punched the tourist in the face, causing the severe injuries.







Local residents have expressed concern over the negative impact of such incidents on Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination, calling for better conduct from both employees and businesses catering to tourists.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident by reviewing witness testimonies and surveillance footage from the convenience store, which is awaiting manager approval for police access.

The police are committed to tracking down the assailant and pursuing legal action to restore confidence in Pattaya as a safe destination for tourists during the upcoming Loy Krathong festival and International Fireworks Festival.



































