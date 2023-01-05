‘Unlucky’ flock to Pattaya Chinese shrine to find better fortune

People born in four “unlucky” years of the Chinese zodiac flocked to the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation for new year’s to change their fortunes for the better.

People born during the “clashing signs” of the rooster, rabbit, rat and horse came to the Chinese-Thai non-profit to buy coffins to donate to dead people without families Jan. 2. The gesture is seen as making merit that wards off bad luck in 2023 for the “unlucky” zodiac signs and pays homage to eight Chinese deities.







The foundation did its part by opening more parking spaces for coffin buyers and performing a “kalor” ceremony to ward off bad fortune.

The ceremony pays respect to the Tai Sui Ye god of the year, who will shed light on demons from that year to ward off bad luck and bring prosperity.







According to Chinese astrology, there are altogether 60 Tai Sui, and they are in charge of humans’ fortune in turn once every 60 years. In that year, the on-duty Tai Sui, also named Liu Nian Tai Sui, is regarded as the guardian God for everything, including one’s health, wealth, career and marriage.

The ceremony will be offered through Jan. 29.

























