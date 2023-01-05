New Covid-19 rules for returning Indians prompt Pattaya cancellations

While Indians rank as the second biggest group to visit Thailand right now, new rules requiring tourists to take Covid-19 tests upon return may slow the wave of arrivals.

The Indian Public Health Ministry issued its order to require those returning from Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong to show negative Covid-19 test results on Dec. 24.







Anyone testing positive or showing symptom are placed in quarantine.

Sanphet Suphabuansathien, president of the Thai Hotels Association (Eastern Chapter), said the higher costs associated with the RT-PCR tests and the potential for mandatory quarantine resulted in cancellations and postponement of tours from India.

The postponements were for up to three months.

























