Pattaya officials deliver more adult diapers to bedridden elders

Pattaya officials brought adult diapers to four bedridden residents as part of the city’s continuing outreach program.

Deputy Mayor Kritsada Boonsawad and city council members Praiwan Aromchuen and Nikom Sangkaew returned for the second month in a row to the Soi Khopai Community where Nikom lives to help neighbors.







The beneficiaries were Thongjua Kiewthong, 67, Chaiyabhon Kamolsuttinon, 81, Mongkol Liewseng, 63, and Prachum Ledlod, 90.

The adult diapers program, aims to provide supplies and assistance to bedridden people who cannot care entirely for themselves.























