Pattaya Gentlemen’s Clubs see boost from Destination Thailand Visa

Aside from the controversies, Thailand’s new Destination Thailand Visa is seeing a boom in the number of younger foreign men basing themselves in seaside resorts. Known as digital nomads, they must have contracts with overseas employers or work independently without Thai customers. According to Steven Acreman, owner of gentsclubs.com, their presence is already having a positive impact on business in the nine consortia clubs in the city.









“Most of the longterm western expats in Pattaya are over 60 on retirement visas, but the popular DTV is breaking new ground with remote workers or those (usually male) wanting to learn new skills such as martial arts,” said Steven. “As regards leisure they are looking for something more sophisticated than the traditional gogo clubs and they are likely to be here for a substantial time as the DTV visa offers 180 days per visit over five years with the possibility of extensions at immigration.”

The term “gentleman club” is admittedly awkward. It dates back to 18th century England and gave aristocrats a chance to get away from the wife for the afternoon and relax in private surroundings drinking port and gambling at whist. The term these days has come to mean a club offering more services than your typical gogo bar. The website says that the seasoned traveller or the first-time visitor can find unforgettable entertainment and “all things hedonistic and indulgent”.

In other words, the customers are made to feel special rather than just anonymous drinkers idly watching pole dancers on the stage. Gentlemen’s clubs tend to have more comfortable seating, less noise and cheaper prices than the traditional nightclub. The ladies are there to entertain – whether that means chatting, playing snooker or offering something more intimate. Currently, there are over 50 locations in the Pattaya area laying claim in their marketing to the status of a gentleman’s club.



There are nine clubs within the gentsclub.com orbit, mostly located away from the traditional hotspots such as Walking Street and the Treetown district. All open around 1 pm and each has its own special privileges such as food, discounts and shows. Members sign up for a regular newsletter with all the details. “The marketing is broadly based and we want our members to feel a community sense which is why we offer weekly pub crawls and even cycling keep-fit sessions,” said Steven.







Pattaya Mail talked to Chris Weeks, a middle-aged remote worker from UK, what he thought of the concept. “Each club has its own style and size, but what they have in common is their difference from traditional venues. Mind you, I have never met a gentleman in any one of them.” His favorite clubs are the three all named Maggie May with the “darkside” one having opened just last week. “Being a digital nomad means I can actually earn money typing on my laptop whilst being inspired by attractive hostesses,” Chris concluded. “Can’t do that in Stoke-on-Trent.”







































