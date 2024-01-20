Pattaya promotes youth oratory and music skills

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Children and Youth Activities, Education Office, Pattaya City, is launching the 2024 annual project to promote children and youth activities. This initiative aims to enhance the potential of young talents in the fields of oratory and music. It provides an opportunity for youth to showcase their skills, fostering skill development and creative thinking in music, and utilizing their leisure time productively.







The competition includes two categories:

1. Pattaya Music Contest – Oratory Competition will be held on February 17-18, at the Royal Garden Plaza. The competition format is a seated concert. Applications are now open until February 9, 2067. Interested participants can submit their applications online.

Pattaya Music Contest – Youth Music Band Competition will be held on February 24-25, 2067 at the Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya. Divisions: Junior High School and Senior High School levels. Applications are accepted until February 16, 2067. Interested participants can submit their applications online.

Applicants for both categories can register online until 23:59 hrs or visit the Children and Youth Activities Department at Pattaya City Hall during official working hours for further details. For inquiries, please contact 038 253232 during business hours.































