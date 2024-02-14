Unconscious Russian found bloodied in vacant Pattaya lot

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian man, identified only as Mr. Andre, was found unconscious and severely injured in an abandoned area near Pattaya-Naklua Road, beneath a large tree, close to Crystal Palace Hotel on February 13. The discovery was made at 8 a.m. by Nattapon Phaewphonsong, 23, and his colleague, Surinya, 60, who were tending to the area.

Andre, approximately 50 years old, was found motionless, wearing only black pants. He had multiple wounds across his body, with numerous lacerations on his arms and a significant wound on his neck. Given the dry and clotted state of the blood, authorities suspect that he had been lying there for several hours. A shattered beer bottle with bloodstains was discovered near the scene and has been collected as evidence. Rescue personnel provided initial medical care before Andre was transported to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.







CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras revealed that Andre, seen wearing a green cap, was wandering unsteadily near the scene during the early hours. He appeared disoriented, exhibiting signs of shakiness and restlessness. At 1.22 a.m. he walked into the nearby woods, covering the wounds on his wrist, and has not been seen returning since then.

While the exact cause of the incident remains undetermined, initial findings suggest possible self-inflicted harm. The investigation is on-going, with coordination between local, tourist and provincial police to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the mysterious discovery.































