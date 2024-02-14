Municipalities seek 32 billion baht to cover tax shortfall

BANGKOK, Thailand – A group of Thai municipality leaders, including the Mayor of Pattaya City, Poramet Ngampichet, Governor of Bangkok, Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt, and others submitted a letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai on February 13, requesting compensation of more than 32 billion baht for local authorities affected by the land and building tax collection for the fiscal year 2021.

The compensation is intended to be distributed across various administrative levels, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Pattaya City, 30 City Municipalities, 194 Local Municipalities, 2,242 Sub-district Municipalities, and 5,272 Sub-district Administrative Organizations.







The compensation aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by these local administrative organizations due to the negative impact of the land and building tax collection. The delegation emphasized the necessity of this support to ensure the continued efficient operation of local entities.

The proposal aligns with the recommendations of the Special Committee for Developing Revenue Collection of Local Administrative Organizations, which were approved during their meeting on July 18, 2022. The committee seeks to address the financial challenges encountered by affected organizations, underscoring the urgency of a prompt resolution.































