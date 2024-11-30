Unauthorized vendors occupy Pattaya Beach Road, impacting registered sellers at fireworks festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Several unauthorized street vendors, mostly pushcarts, were spotted setting up stalls along Pattaya Beach Road during the International Fireworks Festival without registering or obtaining permits from the city on November 29. These vendors encroached on spaces designated for registered sellers, causing disruptions and negatively affecting their income.

Despite the complaints, no authorities were present to remove the unregistered vendors, leaving registered participants frustrated. Many are calling for stricter enforcement to ensure fairness and maintain order during such high-profile events.
























































