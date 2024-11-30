Belgian man fatally crashes motorcycle at village entrance gate in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a Belgian national early this morning when he lost control of his bike and collided with a village entrance gate in east Pattaya, November 29.

At approximately 5:36 a.m., investigator at Nongprue Police Station was notified of a fatal accident in Soi Khao Talo. Rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials found a yellow-black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle that had veered off the curve and crashed into the pillar of a village entrance gate. Near the damaged structure lay the lifeless body of Mr. David Damme, 45, a Belgian citizen, in a horrific state.







Security guard Teerakhan Thongkham, 33, who works at the village, recounted, “I didn’t witness the crash directly, but I heard the sound of the motorcycle losing control. It somersaulted and skidded across the road, while the rider was flung into the gate pillar, where he lay motionless. I immediately called the authorities for help.”

The police documented the scene and stated that further investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, would be conducted to determine the cause of the accident. The deceased’s body has been transferred to Banglamung Hospital, awaiting family members to claim it for religious rites.























































