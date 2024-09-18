Ukrainians report scam after rental bikes stolen in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 16, Miss Kateryna Yanchenko, a Ukrainian national, and a colleague reported a case of motorbike theft to Pattaya Police. They provided CCTV footage suggesting the involvement of a criminal gang after two rented motorbikes were not returned.







According to Miss Kateryna, on August 9, Santiphap S rented a Honda ADV 160cc motorbike, accompanied by two women and a young girl. The rental was for one week, costing 4,400 baht, including a 2,000-baht deposit. On August 13, Anchalee B rented another Honda ADV 160cc motorbike, for ten days, paying 4,500 baht, with a 2,000-baht deposit.

When neither bike was returned as scheduled, the rental shop grew suspicious and checked the GPS trackers. The devices revealed that both motorbikes had been smuggled across the border into a neighbouring country through Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province.





































