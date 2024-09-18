Pattaya mayor extends lifeline to immobile elderly resident

PATTAYA, Thailand – For 75-year-old Ms. Wanram Singupatham, daily life has been a struggle. Living in a modest home near Soi Bo Bae, close to the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Naklua, Ms. Wanram has faced increasing difficulties due to limited mobility and her low-income status. But on September 17, her life took a hopeful turn when Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet personally delivered much-needed support to her doorstep.







Accompanied by members of the city’s social welfare division, Mayor Poramet brought a wheelchair, along with essential supplies such as drinking water and instant noodles. For Ms. Wanram, the wheelchair was more than just a gift—it was a newfound sense of freedom. “I’ve been stuck at home for a long time,” Ms. Wanram shared with a grateful smile. “This wheelchair will help me move around more easily.”

This assistance followed the Mayor’s recent visit to the Naklua community, where he learned firsthand about the hardships many residents face. During that visit, he listened to stories of elderly and disabled citizens like Ms. Wanram, whose daily struggles are often overlooked. In response, Mayor Poramet made it a priority to address their needs.

Not only did the city provide a wheelchair to improve Ms. Wanram’s mobility, but they also ensured that she could apply for a disability identification card—opening the door to further support and services designed to enhance her quality of life. “This is part of our on-going commitment to ensuring that Pattaya’s elderly and disabled residents have the tools and resources they need to lead more independent lives,” said Mayor Poramet. “We want to empower them and improve their self-sufficiency.”





































