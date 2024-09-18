No-nonsense Pattaya police clamp wheels of parking violators

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 17, Pattaya City Traffic Police began enforcing a strict odd-even parking system on South Pattaya Road. The initiative is part of the city’s efforts to tackle parking congestion and enhance traffic flow. Authorities will monitor and enforce this system daily to ensure compliance.







In addition to issuing fines for violations, traffic officers will also use wheel clamps on offending vehicles as a deterrent against illegal parking. Residents and tourists are urged to follow traffic regulations by observing no-parking signs and traffic cones set up as daily reminders.

The new system is aimed at maintaining order and preventing traffic disruptions. If successful, it may be extended to other roads in Pattaya to further improve traffic conditions. The city encourages everyone to cooperate with the new regulations to help create a smoother and more organized driving environment.





































