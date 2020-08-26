U-Tapao-Pattaya airport mega project on PM Prayuth’s priority list

The cabinet was set to consider development projects for eastern provinces and extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for another month.







The development projects were planned for Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengao provinces. Apart from considering the projects, the cabinet also followed up the progress of the Eastern Economic Corridor scheme, development around U-Tapao airport and water management for the economic corridor.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting today also included improved incentives for domestic tours, the one-month extension of the state of emergency and a tax reduction for the buyers of new cars.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was set to launch the use of rubber fender barriers on Highway 3249 in Muang district of Chanthaburi.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said that in three years at least 1 million tons of natural rubber would be used to produce such barriers and rubber farmers would earn at least 30 billion baht from the project. The rubber consumption would be sustainable because such barriers would need replacements every three years, he said. (TNA)







